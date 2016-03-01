Recreation Superintendent to Oversee Salina Fieldhouse

A long-time City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department staffer will oversee the new Salina Fieldhouse.

According to the City,Salina Parks and Recreation Superintendent Travis Scheele will be the point of contact for the facility. He has been employed with the City of Salina for 10 years, and has 15 years of total recreational experience. Scheele will be responsible for the scheduling and management of the facility, activities, and staff.

The Fieldhouse includes:

45,000 sq. ft. of programmable multisport space and event use

Wood, synthetic, and turf surfaces with bleacher seating

Three hardwood basketball courts

Three synthetic basketball courts

Eight volleyball courts

One regulation indoor soccer field or three 3v3 soccer fields

Drop down batting cages and pitching tunnels

A spacious entrance, lobby, and concession area

Team gathering areas

Adequate parking

Beautiful landscaping with featured art elements

The turf surface will accommodate sports such as soccer, football, kickball, baseball, softball, and field hockey. The court surface will accommodate sports such as volleyball, futsal, dodge ball, cheer, and dance.

The Salina Fieldhouse was made possible through the cooperation of a public and private partnership, which includes Salina Regional Health Center and other donors.

For more information about the Salina Fieldhouse or to reserve a date for a future event or activity, call (785) 309-5765 or email travis.scheele@salina.org.