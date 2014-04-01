Recent Firework Displays Prompt Debate

The third request for a private fireworks display within a matter of weeks prompted discussion by the Saline County Commission before it was narrowly approved.

Commissioners Tuesday narrowly approved a request from Director of Emergency Management Hannah Stambaugh to allow a private fireworks display on Saturday, May 20th at the Salina County Club. The show is planned to last ten minutes and will use Class B fireworks. Commissioners Monte Shadwick, Rodger Sparks and Mike White voted to allow the fireworks, while Robert Vidricksen and Jim Weese voted against it.

Vidricksen said he is “all for fireworks on the 4th” of July. He said he received multiple citizen complaints from a firework show that occurred recently. He raised the question about allowing fireworks for weddings and charity events.

Stambaugh said the City does not allow sparklers or other fireworks outside of what it permits around the 4th of July holiday. She said her office issues press releases regarding any firework displays, as 911 dispatchers and law enforcement need to know what is planned.

Vidricksen said he thought three firework displays in six weeks is “too much”. He noted that while the golf course is in the county, it is within 75 feet of city limits and he has heard from residents who live near the Country Club. Weese said he didn’t think the Commission should decide which events have fireworks.

White asked if an “8 to 10 minute display is an inconvenience to anyone”? Stambaugh said some individuals had disturbed sleep and some pets suffer when fireworks are launched.

Public comment was allowed. Karen Shade said there is a difference between fireworks that sparkle and fireworks that are ear-splitting sonic booms. She suggested that the County could limit approval of noise makers, to give nearby residents the opportunity to quietly enjoy their property.