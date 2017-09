Harmful algal blooms continue to be a problem at Kansas lakes.

One state fishing lake is now closed, and health officials have issued warnings for nearly a dozen other lakes.

The blue-green algae bloom has forced yesterday’s closure of Hodgeman State Fishing Lake, near Jetmore in western Kansas.

Lakes under warning are in Brown, Shawnee, Marion, Osage, Barton, Scott, Hamilton, Johnson and Rooks counties.

Story from: Metro Source News