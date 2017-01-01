Ranking Up

Promotions are underway at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office following the swearing in of Sheriff Roger Soldan January 9, 2017.

Soldan tells KSAL News that Friday, deputies will be officially promoted during a pinning ceremony inside the training room at 4pm.

According to Sheriff Soldan, Jim Hughes is being promoted to Operations Captain, and will oversee patrols while Stan Fruits is being promoted to Corrections Captain to oversee the jail.

Brent Melander has been named Undersheriff.

Deputies who are being pinned as new Lieutenants today are Jeremiah Hays and Scott Trembly.