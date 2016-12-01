Rain Could Impact Free Landfill Day

With the recent rain in the area, and more in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, customers should expect increased delays during Free Landfill Day.

According to the City of Salina, due to the resulting wet and extremely muddy landfill conditions, most loads for the event will be restricted to the convenience area, which further limits the numbers of customers that may be serviced at one time.

Customers were already urged to be prepared for delays, even without the rain. A line is expected to form during this event, and the number of customers will be limited at the disposal site and convenience area. The landfill will close promptly at 5:00 P.M. Customers will not be permitted entrance after closing, even if a line is still present. Normal business hours and fees will resume on Monday, October 9.

The Salina area has already received about three inches of rain, and up to three more inches could fall before Saturday morning.

