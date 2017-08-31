Radio Stations Raising Funds For Hurricane Help

The Rocking M Media Group of radio stations is teaming up with the Salvation Army and Chic-fil-A to offer Salinans a way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management says that donations of things like bottled water are not the best way to help the hurricane victims in Texas. Instead, they urge Kansans who wish to help to donate money to a reputable volunteer, charitable or faith-based organization rather than sending food, clothing or other goods.

Rocking M Media is giving those who want to help an opportunity to do just that. Bright and early Tuesday morning Hannah Holt is going up on the roof of Chic-fil-A, and won’t come down until a minimum of of $2,000 has been collected. Bring your spare change and show Texas your support. Holt will be joined by other radio personalities throughout the day, and won’t leave until the mission is complete.

Donating money allows human services agencies to purchase exactly what is needed when it is needed and does not waste resources. It also puts money back into the local economy, helping local businesses recover faster.