Radio Stations Raising Funds For Hurricane Help
KSAL Staff - August 31, 2017 12:00 pm
The Rocking M Media Group of radio stations is teaming up with the Salvation Army and Chic-fil-A to offer Salinans a way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.
The Kansas Division of Emergency Management says that donations of things like bottled water are not the best way to help the hurricane victims in Texas. Instead, they urge Kansans who wish to help to donate money to a reputable volunteer, charitable or faith-based organization rather than sending food, clothing or other goods.
Rocking M Media is giving those who want to help an opportunity to do just that. Bright and early Tuesday morning Hannah Holt is going up on the roof of Chic-fil-A, and won’t come down until a minimum of of $2,000 has been collected. Bring your spare change and show Texas your support. Holt will be joined by other radio personalities throughout the day, and won’t leave until the mission is complete.
Donating money allows human services agencies to purchase exactly what is needed when it is needed and does not waste resources. It also puts money back into the local economy, helping local businesses recover faster.
Susan LeeAugust 31, 2017 at 1:32 pm
So grateful that you have chosen this wonderful charity as your partner. The Salvation Army is simply the best – always honest, dependable and so very wise with the use of their funds. Their employees do NOT make salaries in the hundreds of thousands, unlike the big Red One. They truly bless all of those they serve, and they stay until the end of the disaster.