Racist, Threatening Graffiti Left on Car

Police in Manhattan are investigating after racist graffiti was discovered on a vehicle early Wednesday.

According to the Riley County Police Department, on Wednesday at approximately 7:25 a.m., the agency received a report of a vehicle that had been defaced with graffiti in the 2200 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan. The crime occurred sometime between 1:30 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and contains racial slurs and a threat.

Officers immediately began investigating and are in the process of filing a criminal report.

If you have any information on this crime, they ask that you please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

