Manhattan Hate Crime Case Dropped

Riley County Police have concluded that a hate crime which was reported last week was a hoax.

Last week on Wednesday officers with the Riley County Police Department were called to the 2200 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan regarding a parked vehicle in an area apartment complex that had been defaced with racist graffiti and a threat. According to the agency, during the course of the investigation the owner of the vehicle, 21-year-old Dauntarius Williams of Manhattan admitted to investigators that he was responsible for the graffiti.

This admission led to a series of conversations between the Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen and the Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson. Director Schoen and County Attorney Wilkerson concluded that despite having filed a false report, the filing of criminal charges against Williams for having done so would not be in the best interests of the citizens who comprise the Manhattan community.

For his part, Williams was genuinely remorseful and expressed sincere regret that his actions had resulted in the negative media attention that resulted.

“I would like to deeply apologize to the community. The whole situation got out of hand when it shouldn’t have even started. It was just a Halloween prank that got out of hand. I wish I could go back to that night but I can’t. I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain and news I have brought you all,” Williams said.

RCPD recognizes the difficulties this case created in the community and the emotions that matters of this nature bring to the surface. While the community response to the incident was warranted based on the information available at the time, the facts are now different than previously reported. We want to encourage everyone to take a moment to reflect on this new information. We hope the community will remain vigilant, engaged and concerned for the safety and wellbeing of our fellow citizens.

“While Williams’ mistake had a decidedly negative impact on the community, please recognize that he, like many of us when we were young, is a young man who made a mistake and is now doing his best to own up to it,” Director Schoen said.

—

SECOND UPDATE: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over a case in Manhattan that is being investigated as a hate crime.

According to the Riley County Police Department, on Wednesday the agency received a report of a vehicle that had been defaced with graffiti in the 2200 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan. The crime occurred sometime between 1:30 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and contains racial slurs, profanities, and threats.

Officers immediately began investigating and have since filed a report for criminal threat. The case is being investigated as a hate crime.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now the lead agency on the case. Riley County Police continue to assist the FBI in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCPD, the FBI or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

—

ORIGINAL: Police in Manhattan are investigating after racist graffiti was discovered on a vehicle early Wednesday.

According to the Riley County Police Department, on Wednesday at approximately 7:25 a.m., the agency received a report of a vehicle that had been defaced with graffiti in the 2200 block of Claflin Road in Manhattan. The crime occurred sometime between 1:30 a.m. – 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and contains racial slurs and a threat.

Officers immediately began investigating and are in the process of filing a criminal report.

If you have any information on this crime, they ask that you please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

