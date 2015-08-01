Racing Leads to Arrest, Child Endangerment Charge

A Salina man was arrested after racing a teenage boy Halloween night, and wrecking his vehicle which had two young children inside.

Salina Police responded to the intersection of S. Broadway and S. 9th St. Tuesday night, shortly before 10 p.m after a two-vehicle crash.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that 44-year-old Ronald Hanchett was allegedly racing a teenage male down S. Broadway at a high rate of speed.

The two came to the turn on to S. 9th when Hanchett’s 2002 green Chevy Silverado hit the rear end of the 2012 Infinity G20 driven by 17-year-old Koltin Montey. The pickup truck then hit the median at S. 9th and rolled over once. The truck was completely destroyed, while Montey’s Infinity suffered minor damage.

When police arrived they discovered that multiple people were inside of both vehicles. Inside of Montey’s car, was a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old. Neither were injured in the accident.

Inside of Hanchett’s pickup truck was a 36-year-old Lisa Simmonds and two female children, one four-years-of-age, the other, a two-year-old.

All three were buckled up, however, were taken to Salina Regional Health Center for observation.

Hanchett was arrested on several charges including aggravated endangerment of a child, DUI, transportation of alcohol, speeding and following too close.

Montey was cited for speed reasonable improvement.

