A couple of quick change artists walked out of a Salina business with $1,000 in cash on Friday.

According to Sergeant Jim Feldman with Salina Police, a man and a woman rolled a cart of groceries and three computers into the checkout at Wal-Mart and began their ruse.

Police say the two used a series of questions about making change and convinced the cashier they had paid for the items.

The couple then walked over to customer service and got cash back for returning the laptop computers.