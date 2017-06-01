Qdoba Mexican Eats Opens in Salina

KSAL Sports Director Pat Strathman was one of the first customers at the new Qdoba restaurant in Salina.

A new restaurant opened in Salina on Wednesday. Qdoba Mexican Eats opened in front of the Galaxy Center at 2300 Planet Avenue.

Qdoba District Manager Mark Schmidt told KSAL News that the store has been under construction for about 90 days. It was built brand new following the demolition of an existing building.

At Qdoba guests are able to walk through a line and watch as their entrée is prepared, allowing all meals to be completely customized.

Guests start by selecting an entrée they’d like to try, choosing from a number of popular options: Tacos, Burritos, Naked Burritos (sans tortilla), Taco Salads, Quesadillas, Nachos, Tortilla Soup and more. Guests then walk down the line selecting their toppings and fresh ingredients along the way like 100% vegetarian black or pinto beans, flavorful meats or veggies, five distinct salsas, hand smashed guacamole, and signature sauces.

Schmidt said that all of the food and Qdoba is made fresh daily. “Quality doesn’t occur by accident,” he added.

The Qdoba restaurant in Salina employs 38 people.

