Qdoba Celebrates Salina Location

Salina’s newest restaurant celebrated Wednesday morning with a special event.

Qdoba Mexican Eats opened back on October 11th in front of the Galaxy Center at 2300 Planet Avenue. On Wednesday morning store management and employees gathered with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting.

Qdoba District Manager Mark Schmidt told KSAL News that things have been going great at the restaurant, in which guests walk through a line and watch as their entrée is prepared, allowing all meals to be completely customized.

Schmidt said that he is grateful that Qdoba has been so welcome in Salina. He said there are a lot of customers who come back multiple times. He said there is a retired farmer who comes in everyday. Each day he orders something different, with a goal of sampling the entire menu.

The Qdoba restaurant in Salina employs 38 people.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.