Sheriff’s deputies locate and arrest a teen from Minneapolis after an early Monday morning chase in northwest Saline County.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says 16-year-old Daniel Burd was found on the Rolling Hills Zoo property after staff at the zoo spotted him in a field and called authorities just after 7am.

Burd allegedly led deputies on a chase that began around 2:20am after an attempted traffic stop for a burned out headlight near the intersection of Broadway and 13th.

The pursuit reached speeds of 98-mph at times and ended when Burd crashed through a barbed wire fence on State Street Road and fled on foot. Passenger, John Jarrell, 21 of Tescott was caught near the abandoned Ford Windstar van and charged with possession of meth.

Burd allegedly hid in some sheds before being seen in open country.

He is facing multiple charges for speeding and possession of meth.