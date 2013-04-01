ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 17 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 17 °F | Lo: 14 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 27 °F 

Lo: 14 °F

Thursday

Hi: 22 °F 

Lo: 7 °F

Friday

Hi: 30 °F 

Lo: 13 °F

Saturday

Hi: 34 °F 

Lo: 15 °F

Sunday

Hi: 41 °F 

Lo: 27 °F

Lindsborg Hospital
Christmas Music Channel

Pursuit Leads to DUI Charge

KSAL Staff - January 3, 2017 12:45 pm

A speeding truck triggers a short police pursuit and DUI arrest.

Salina Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 6am on New Year’s Eve, an officer on patrol observed a man driving a 1981 Dodge pickup at a high rate of speed in the 100 block of S. 5th.

Police say 23-year-old Dustin Dintaman did not pull over and proceeded to speed down S. 5th, running through two yards in the 600 block – before stopping the vehicle in the 900 block of S. 5th and surrendering to officers.

Dintaman is now facing multiple charges for reckless driving, eluding police and DUI.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 