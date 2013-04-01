Pursuit Leads to DUI Charge

A speeding truck triggers a short police pursuit and DUI arrest.

Salina Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 6am on New Year’s Eve, an officer on patrol observed a man driving a 1981 Dodge pickup at a high rate of speed in the 100 block of S. 5th.

Police say 23-year-old Dustin Dintaman did not pull over and proceeded to speed down S. 5th, running through two yards in the 600 block – before stopping the vehicle in the 900 block of S. 5th and surrendering to officers.

Dintaman is now facing multiple charges for reckless driving, eluding police and DUI.