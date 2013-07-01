Pump Station Building Damaged

A Salina woman was transported to the hospital after she allegedly drove her car into the City’s pump station on South 2nd.

Police say 31-year-old Holly Hickman had an argument with her boyfriend and was upset before she got behind the wheel of her 2007 Ford Edge.

She then drove at a high rate of speed and struck the City Well Building at 209 S. 2nd around 10pm Wednesday evening.

The car has extensive front end damage while the brick exterior at the pump station has an estimated $9,000 in damage.

Police are requesting charges of felony damage to property against Hickman. The extent of her injuries were not available.