Public Vote to Name Giraffe

Elementary school students in Saline County are taking a lead role in helping Rolling Hills Zoo select a new name for its baby giraffe.

Born November 27th, this baby boy arrived standing 6’ tall and weighing 117 lbs. Now over 7′ tall, this “little” guy is still in need of a name. To accomplish the naming process, Rolling Hills Zoo’s Board of Directors have asked the Saline County elementary schools, public, private and home school association, to submit a name selected by their students for the official vote.

Now with a group of names to choose from it is up to the visitors of Rolling Hills Zoo to make the final selection. The Zoo visitors will be able to vote for their favorite name from March 1 – 26th. One vote per guest per visit.

“Choosing a name won’t be easy, “shared Linda Henderson, RHZ’s Director of Development and Marketing. “The students have come up with some really great names. There’s no way to know which one will be the fan favorite. We’ll just have to wait and see what the final count is on the 26th.”

Once the ballots have been counted Rolling Hills Zoo officials will announce the winning name at the school from which the name originated.

“The birth of the baby giraffe at Rolling Hills Zoo is a result of a breeding recommendation between RHZ’s giraffes, Zuri and Btuanya, by the Species Survival Plan (SSP), an international cooperative conservation program of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and this birth will help contribute to the future of the species”, commented Bob Jenkins, RHZ’s Executive Director.

Submitted names to choose from include: