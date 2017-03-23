Protesters Gather at Congressman’s Office

Some protesters traveled up to over an hour to Salina to voice their displeasure with the potential repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act.

Congressman, Dr. Roger Marshall’s field office in downtown Salina saw an uptick of activity on late Thursday morning when constituents from Kansas’ first congressional district swarmed it.

The main complaint: the imminent repeal and replace of former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act.

Protesters stood on the sidewalk outside of the office, carried signs and were vocal with their worries about how the proposed GOP replacement bill could benefit only the wealthy.

District Director for Dr. Marshall Katie Sawyer estimates that 30-40 protesters made their way to Marshall’s office over the noon hour.

Sawyer told KSAL News that conversations were “cordial” and she appreciates that some of the constituents drove from so far away to make their voices heard.

Sawyer also said that Marshall’s representatives took notes of all the concerns raised by the protesters.

A vote on the GOP replacement bill for the ACA, which was expected Thursday in Washington D.C. was postponed.

Prospects for the Republicans’ showcase health care bill had looked grimmer by the minute despite President Trump’s personal lobbying of conservatives. That still left the legislation short of the votes needed for passage.

House Republicans planned to meet behind closed doors Thursday night to consider their next steps.