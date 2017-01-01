Promotions at Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Interviews and promotions are underway at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office following the swearing in of Sheriff Roger Soldan last week.

Soldan tells KSAL News that on Friday, January 27, deputies will be officially promoted during a pinning ceremony inside the training room.

According to Sheriff Soldan, Jim Hughes is being promoted to Operations Captain, and will oversee patrols while Stan Fruits is being promoted to Corrections Captain to oversee the jail.

Brent Melander, who was the jail commander, has been named Undersheriff.

Soldan says he is now conducting internal interviews to promote two deputies to the rank of Lieutenant.