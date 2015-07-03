Primed to Plunge

A group of warmhearted people will jump into the chilly waters at the Webster Conference Center next weekend to raise money for Kansas Special Olympics.

The 2017 Salina Polar Plunge and Strut will kick off with a pancake feed at 7:30am Saturday, February 18.

Lt. Scott Trembly with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that moving quickly will help you stay warm.

“I’ve found over the years – I mean it’s cold there’s no two ways about it, it’s going to be cold! But to me it feels warm once you get out of the water.”

The event features an entire morning of activities, including a “Polar 5k” run, a costume contest, and a pancake feed and the Polar Plunge at 11:30am.

Each person who takes the plunge, or runs, is motivated by donations from friends and family. Many who take the plunge dress up in creative, colorful costumes.

All proceeds from the Polar Plunge events go to help Kansas Special Olympics.

The public is invited to attend to watch, or to participate, in any or all of the events.

Registration Information: www.plungeks.org