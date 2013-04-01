Powerball to Top $500 Million

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $510 million for Saturday’s drawing. This puts the advertised jackpot above $500 million for the first time since the jackpot run that produced the world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016!

Any player who matches all numbers in Saturday’s drawing will win or share Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot and have to decide between the annuity option of $510 million, paid in 30 payments over 29 years; or a cash lump sum of $324.2 million.

Other jackpots are also rolling: