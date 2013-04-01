Powerball to Top $500 Million
KSAL Staff - August 17, 2017 10:49 am
The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $510 million for Saturday’s drawing. This puts the advertised jackpot above $500 million for the first time since the jackpot run that produced the world record jackpot of $1.586 billion in January 2016!
Any player who matches all numbers in Saturday’s drawing will win or share Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot and have to decide between the annuity option of $510 million, paid in 30 payments over 29 years; or a cash lump sum of $324.2 million.
Other jackpots are also rolling:
- Mega Millions – $20 million for Friday’s drawing, with a cash option of $12.5 million.
- Hot Lotto – $9.53 million for Saturday’s drawing, with the lottery paying the initial income tax withholding taxes on the jackpot.
- Super Kansas Cash – $180,000 for Saturday’s drawing, paid in a cash lump sum.