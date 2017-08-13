ksal.com

Powerball Jackpot Tops $400 Million

Associated Press - August 13, 2017 6:01 pm

The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow above $400 million this week because no one matched all the numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

Lottery officials estimate that the jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will be $430 million.

The Powerball prize will be the only big lottery jackpot this week because someone who bought a ticket in Palos Heights, Illinois, won Saturday’s $393 million Mega Millions jackpot.

But remember that the odds of winning Powerball remain long at one in 292.2 million.

