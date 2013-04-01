Powerball Jackpot 9th Largest Ever

The Powerball jackpot is now the 9th largest in the history of the game, and if no ticket matches all numbers tomorrow night, it will climb even higher.

The current Powerball jackpot is estimated at $430 million, with a cash option of $273.4 million.

This marks the third time this year that an advertised Powerball jackpot has gone above the $400 million mark. A $447.8 million jackpot was hit in California June 10, and a $435.3 million jackpot was captured February 22 in Indiana. The current jackpot run that started with the June 14 drawings has produced six winners of $2 million, including a resident of Paola, Kansas; and 24 winners of $1 million, including a resident of Lyons, Kansas.

Super Kansas Cash – No ticket matched all numbers in Super Kansas Cash August 14, so the jackpot rolled to an estimated $170,000 for Wednesday. One ticket sold in northeast Kansas won $2,000. The August 14 winning numbers are 9-19-22-27-30 Cashball 19.

Hot Lotto – Hot Lotto is an estimated $9.4 million for Wednesday.

Mega Millions – Mega Millions’ $393 million jackpot was hit in Illinois August 11. The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $15 million, with a cash option of $9.4 million for tonight’s drawing.

2by2 – One ticket matched both Red numbers 9 and 12 and both White numbers 9 and 15 to win $22,000 in the August 14 drawing. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas.