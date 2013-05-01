UPDATE: Snake Causes Salina Power Outage

A power outage in Downtown Salina had multiple homes and businesses in the dark Monday morning for about 45 minutes.

An area, beginning in the 100 block of N. Santa Fe and stretching to the north, was without power beginning at around 8:30.

Westar Energy tells KSAL News that the outage was caused by what appears to be a snake. The snake got into some equipment in a North Salina sub station. Over 600 customers were impacted.

Crews restored power by around 9:15.