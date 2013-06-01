Pot Found During I-70 Search

A traffic stop on Interstate-70 leads to the arrest of a Houston, Texas man.

A deputy with the Saline County Sheriff’s stopped a speeding car driven by 22-year-old Devon Jackson just west of Salina around 11:30pm at mile post 249.

The smell of marijuana from inside the 2012 Ford Focus prompted a search of the vehicle which yielded 114.4 grams of pot, bagged up for sale.

Jackson was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute.