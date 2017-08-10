ksal.com

Pool Shut Down After Unusual Vandalism

Associated Press - August 10, 2017 9:34 am

El Dorado officials are looking for those involved in an unusual vandalism case at the city’s pool. .

El Dorado police say officers were called to the pool Sunday after the water was dyed a reddish-purple color.

The vandalism caused officials to shut down the pool on Sunday and Monday.

A note was left behind saying the dye wasn’t toxic, would not stain and should eventually filter out.

Police have classified the incident as vandalism, or criminal damage to property.

