Political committees help GOP candidate in Kansas House race

Campaign finance reports show political committees and groups have heavily bolstered Republican Ron Estes' campaign coffers in the race for a congressional seat the GOP has held for two decades in south-central Kansas.

Campaign finance reports show political committees and groups have heavily bolstered Republican Ron Estes’ campaign coffers in the race for a congressional seat the GOP has held for two decades in south-central Kansas.

Democrat James Thompson has raised more from individuals in the race for the House seat vacated by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Libertarian Chris Rockhold did not file a report.

Estes brought in about $312,000 for the nation’s first congressional election since President Donald Trump’s victory. Nearly $190,000 came from individuals, and the rest came from political committees and groups.

Thompson raised nearly $254,000, with more than $248,000 coming from individual contributions.

Estes has spent more, and both campaigns head into the final stretch before April 11 election with close to the same amount of cash on hand.