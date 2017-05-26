Police: Suspect in Manhattan Homicide Arrested in Wichita

Associated Press - May 26, 2017 7:54 am

Riley County police say a man wanted in connection with a Manhattan homicide has been arrested in Wichita.

Police spokesman Alexander Robinson said that 38-year-old Steven Harris was taken into custody Thursday evening.

Further details about his arrest were not immediately released.

Police announced earlier this week they were searching for Harris after the shooting death of 39-year-old German Gonzalez Garcia on Sunday in Manhattan. Another man was critically injured in the shooting.

Authorities also said they were looking for Harris’ girlfriend, 37-year-old Cora Brown.

KWCH-TV reports Brown was with Harris when he surrendered Thursday after a police standoff at a Wichita hotel.