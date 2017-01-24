UPDATE: Police Standoff Ends Peacefully

A small portion of a south Salina street was closed for a large portion of the day on Monday while police negotiated with a woman inside a home who had a gun and was threatening to harm herself.

Police tell KSAL News that at around 10:30 in the morning officers were sent to a home in the 2100 block of Nottingham Drive to the report of a woman, who was armed, and was threatening to harm herself.

The woman had contacted her husband. She told him that she was having suicidal thoughts, and had fired a gun inside the house. Police later determined that she had fired a single shot into the floor.

A section of Nottingham, between Belmont Boulevard and LaShell Lane, was blocked off while police negotiated with the woman. Multiple officers responded to the scene, as did the agency’s armored vehicle.

As a precaution Grace Stewart Elementary School, which is located nearby, was placed on heightened security.

The woman eventually surrendered peacefully, at around 3:30 in the afternoon.