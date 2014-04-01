Police Seeking Known Robbery Suspect

A domestic dispute turns into a robbery after a known suspect grabs an iPhone and runs off.

Salina Police are looking for a man who broke a No-Contact order with a female acquaintance when he pushed his way into her apartment.

Police say the woman, who is in her 20’s was in the bathroom and heard a knock at the front door. She told officers the man had showed up with their 6-year-old son – shoved his way inside and grabbed the phone away from her as she attempted to dial 911.

Police say he left the boy behind and ran off with the iPhone 6S which is valued at $800.