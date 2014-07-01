Police Seek Quick Change Con Men

Salina Police are reviewing surveillance video from Wal-Mart after a couple of ‘quick change artists’ scammed the cashier out of $1,000.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Wednesday evening around 6pm, two black males began their scheme while buying a roll of clear tape with a $100 bill.

Police say one man acted as a lookout while the other asked the 17-year-old male clerk to give him smaller bills.

The ruse continued until the suspects walked out of the store with the tape and $1,000 in cash.

The clerk realized he’d been schemed at the end of his shift when he tried to balance his cash drawer.