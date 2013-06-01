Police Investigating Weekend Shooting Threat

Riley County and K-State Police are investigating threats of a weekend shooting.

According to the Riley County Police Department, their 911 center and K-State’s center were getting back-to-back phone calls with third party information about a planned “shooting in the Ville this weekend.” the department says “at this point, nothing credible has been found.”

All information they have received has been third party information. They received the first report via social media.

An information report has been filed, and officers are aware and have already started looking into the statements.

So far, nothing credible has been found.

If anyone has any information on the source of the claims, they are urged to contact the Riley County Police Department.