Police investigates this year’s 18th homicide in Topeka

Police are investigating the shooting death of a northeast Kansas man.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 44-year-old Kenneth Leray Vetaw was found dead Saturday. Authorities say his injuries are consistent with gunshot wounds but that an autopsy is needed to determine his cause of death.

Police say it appears that Vetaw was shot elsewhere and walked on foot to the area where his body was later discovered. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Vetaw’s death is the 18th confirmed homicide in the city so far this year.

Vetaw was the oldest of three brothers. His mother, Leslie Vetaw, says he was a loving father. He had three daughters, a son, three grandsons and one granddaughter.

