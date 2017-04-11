Police ID Body Found in Kansas Lake; Drowning Suspected

Authorities say a man whose body was found in a Kansas City-area park’s lake had been reported missing for more than a month.

Sheriff’s officials in Kansas’ Johnson County say fingerprint analyses confirmed the man’s identity as 35-year-old Dawit Tesfaye.

Authorities say Tesfaye went missing on March 2. His body was spotted by a kayaker about 1:30 p.m. last Saturday in Shawnee Mission Park’s lake.

The sheriff’s department said Tuesday that there are no indications of foul play related to Tesfaye’s death, and that the preliminary investigation suggests that he accidentally drowned.