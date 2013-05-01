UPDATE: Anhydrous Spill Contained

The Salina Fire Department says that up to 5,000 gallons of anhydrous ammonia may have spilled.

A large anhydrous ammonia spill of up to 5,000 gallons at the Salina Tony’s Pizza Plant at 3019 Scanlon prompted evacuations and closings in the Schilling area of South Salina.

Salina Fire Marshall Roger Williams told KSAL News at the scene the spill was discovered at around 2:20 in the morning. About 2,300 gallons of spilled anhydrous was still on the roof, and frozen. He said that while there were 2,300 gallons still on the roof, up to 5,000 gallons may have spilled.

The spill prompted the closure of Schilling Elementary School for the day. It has also impacted bus routes in the area. Students whose bus routes have been impacted were also excused for the day.

Bus routes will resume Wednesday afternoon, and classes will resume Thursday

Several businesses in the area did not open as scheduled. Some surrounding homes, including the Fox Run area, were evacuated.

Williams say that two Tony’s employees were treated by EMS on the scene, and a third person was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

By midday the spill had thawed, and dissipated into the air.

Williams said that those in the area might still detect a strange odor, but there was really no danger. The biggest danger during the entire incident was primarily to first responders.

Williams said that there was really not a concern of fire or explosion during the incident, but rather health concerns. Anhydrous can burn the skin, and burn internally if inhaled.

ORIGINAL – The Salina Fire Department is working to contain an ammonia leak on the roof at Tony’s pizza on Schilling Road.

Salina Police are evacuating the Fox Run area -driving through the streets with loud speakers telling residents to leave if they want to , a voluntary evacuation of the area is under way.

Business in the area including Eldorado Bus is closed.

USD 305 officials have closed Schilling Elementary School today as crews continue to work to contain the leak.

SHELTER:

First Covenant Church at 2625 E. Magnolia is the Red Cross Shelter.

Pastor Greg Savage with First Southern Baptist Church at 2401 S. Ohio is opening their doors for anyone who has been displaced by the evacuation of the area.