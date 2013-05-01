ksal.com

Police: Buyer Beware

KSAL Staff - March 8, 2017 11:09 am

Police are investigating a theft by deception case that originated on Craigslist.

Salina Police are urging citizens to be careful when purchasing high-tech items over the internet.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that a man from Navarre traveled to Salina last week to purchase an iPhone he found on a buy, sell, trade page on Facebook.

A short time after he had paid the seller $150 in cash he realized he could not activate the iPhone 6 because he was not given the access code.

Police say no crime was committed unless the seller was trying to keep the access code information away from the 34-year-old victim.

