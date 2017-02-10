Plea Agreement Reached in Salina Murder Case

A Salina woman who was set to face trial next week in connection with a murder in a motel parking lot last Spring reached a plea agreement in Saline County District Court late Friday afternoon.

25-year-old Amber Craig was accused in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Adonis Loudermilk in the parking lot at the Starlite Motel on April 26th, 2016. She was facing charges that include:

1st Degree Murder

Aggravated Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery

Craig had been scheduled to face trial beginning next week. Instead, Friday afternoon she plead no contest to charges that include:

2nd Degree Murder

Aggravated Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery

Craig also plead no contest to a charge of trafficking contraband into a correctional facility. That charge stems from a small baggie of methamphetamine that was found inside her cell inside the Saline County Jail.

Under terms of the deal, the state recommends that Craig be sentenced to 30 years in the prison. With good behavior, she could be out in 25.5 years. Judge Jared Johnson cautioned her, though, that he does not necessarily have to use the state’s recommendation when he sentences her. Sentencing is scheduled for May 2nd.

Craig and 22-year-old DiAntre Lemmie are both accused of conspiring to use a gun to rob Loudermilk, robbing him of cash, and in the process of committing the robbery killing him.

Diantre Lemmie is facing charges that include:

1st Degree Murder

Aggravated Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Fleeing and Eluding

First responders were called to the Starlite Motel at 211E. Pacific at around 6:00 in the morning on April 26th to a report of shots fired. They found Loudermilk on the ground in the north end of the parking lot, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Police said that several shots had been fired.

Lemmie was identified as the suspect. At 8:38 in the morning he was taken into custody following a short high speed chase involving Salina Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The chase was headed South on N. Santa Fe, when near the intersection with W. Lincoln, a long train crossing the street altered it. The suspect vehicle, a white full sized pickup truck, veered off the road and headed west driving parallel with the railroad tracks. After several hundred yards it became disabled in a muddy vacant lot. The occupants, Lemmie and another man identified as Tyi Daniel, then bailed out and ran. Both were quickly caught and taken into custody.

Tyi Daniel was arrested on charges that include :

Obstructing Apprehension or Prosecution

Interference With Law Enforcement / Tampering With Evidence

Lemmie is still awaiting trial in the case.