Plea Reached Before Stabbing Trial Begins

John James Brown reached a plea agreement on the day his trial was scheduled to begin.

A Salina man accused in bloody incidents in which several people were injured with sharp weapons including a samurai sword and a large knife avoided a trial Tuesday. A trial for 34-year-old John James Brown had been scheduled to begin in Saline County District Court.

Before the trial started Brown reached a plea agreement. Instead of facing trial, he instead pleaded to charges that include three counts of aggravated battery.

Brown had been scheduled to face trial in connection with the incidents that happened last summer. The case stemmed from stabbing incidents back in early July, both at Central Salina homes.

Brown was accused of committing aggravated battery against Joseph Mullen and Joseph Fisher, and attempting to murder Sheldon Freeman. Freeman had been stabbed in the torso, while Mullen and Fisher both had serious injuries to their hands, including a severed pinky finger to Fisher

Brown, who was the subject of a manhunt following the two incidents, was arrested in rural southeast Saline County in the 5600 block of West Woodward Road. He was taken into custody by the Salina Police Department’s SWAT Team, with the assistance of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and an air unit from the and the Kansas Highway Patrol.