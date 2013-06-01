Pedestrian Leaps in Front of Semi

A man is dead after leaping in front of a tractor trailer truck on a western Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Joseph Humphreys of Garden City was lying in the east ditch of Kansas 25 Highway. As a Peterbilt semi approached headed south he leaped out from a prone position and was struck.

Humphreys died at the scene. The driver of they ruck was not hurt.

The incident happened just before 2:00 in the morning Friday, on Kansas 25 Highway, 3 miles north of Ulysses.