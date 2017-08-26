Pay hike at Kansas prisons builds pressure for other raises

A move in Kansas to increase pay for corrections officers in prisons is building pressure on legislators to consider raises for all government workers.

A move in Kansas to increase pay for corrections officers in prisons is building pressure on legislators to consider raises for all government workers.

But lawmakers would have to figure out how to pay for the raises even after a significant tax increase this year.

Budget director Shawn Sullivan told lawmakers this week that revenues must grow more quickly to sustain the spending lawmakers already have approved.

Gov. Sam Brownback earlier this month announced raises for uniformed officers following inmate disturbances at the prison in El Dorado. A state employees union and some lawmakers had said low pay made prison jobs hard to fill.

Lawmakers in both parties say many state employees remain underpaid and they expect legislators to consider broad pay raises during their next session in January.