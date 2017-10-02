Pat’s Chats – Week Six HS FB Rankings

At a time like this, it seems so silly to discuss sports.

Yes, I teared up a bit when Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost pulled a core of guys that is responsible for two World Series appearances. Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain all hugged each other in the infield of Kauffman Stadium in the fifth inning of a 14-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

While that toyed with my heart, it doesn’t even come close to the way I felt when I arrived at my desk.

Heartbreak settled in at 5:57 this morning. Las Vegas witnessed the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history. We’ve used this phrase for the second time in the last 16 months. Over 200 people are injured while 50 have been killed.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, three were slain in Lawrence, Kan., a town I called home for four years while attending the University of Kansas.

They are completely separate incidents on many levels, but both fueled by hate.

I’m not here to share my opinion on gun laws. I can spew another 1,000 words on your computer screen about how assault rifles should or shouldn’t be given to people in this country.

Everyone has different thoughts on gun control, but I think everyone can agree that this world is filled with senseless evil.

My message: love everyone. Go up to a stranger today and interact with them. When I was on my walk yesterday, I noticed a homeless man on the ground between some trees. I walked up to him with my dog and asked if he would like to pet Gordo. His face immediately lit up and we shared a touching moment for about five minutes.

Let’s have outpouring love overwhelm the hatred for a change.

Real quick, time for week six rankings. These are sent to Tim McGonagle of Kansas Prep Football.

Super 10

1. Bishop Miege

2. Free State

3. Shawnee Mission East

4. St. Thomas Aquinas

5. Derby

6. Goddard

7. St. James

8. Bishop Carroll

9. Wichita Northwest

10. Manhattan

Class 6A

1. Free State (5-0) – 31-6 win over Olathe South

2. Shawnee Mission East (4-1) – 59-6 win over Shawnee Mission North

3. Derby (4-1) – 54-45 win over Bishop Carroll

4. Wichita Northwest (4-1) – 26-14 win over Kapaun

5. Manhattan (4-1) – 27-9 win over Seaman

Quick hits: What a turnaround for the Manhattan Indians. After a 21-18 edging by Shawnee Heights, coach Joe Schartz has his squad rolling, picking up wins over Topeka High and Seaman. Topeka High’s only loss is to Manhattan, making the Trojans just outside the top five.

Class 5A

1. Goddard (5-0) – 38-0 win over Salina South

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1) – 42-21 win over Mill Valley

3. St. James (5-0) – 35-28 win over Blue Valley

4. Bishop Carroll (4-1) – 54-45 loss to Derby

5. Valley Center (5-0) – 24-7 win over Hays

Quick hits: I don’t want to penalize Bishop Carroll that much, but the win St. James scored over Blue Valley puts the Thunder slightly ahead of the Golden Eagles. Valley Center head coach Caleb Smith continues to impress. VC doesn’t have its number one quarterback, but yet the Hornets continue to rip off wins.

Class 4A-I

1. Bishop Miege (5-0) – 51-7 win over Blue Valley West

2. De Soto (5-0) – 55-14 win over Nevada (Mo.)

3. Buhler (4-1) – 40-0 win over Winfield

4. Maize South (4-1) – 42-6 win over Mulvane

5. McPherson (4-1) – 62-7 win over Circle

Quick hits: No movement here. Basehor-Linwood lost for the first time to Bonner Springs last Friday, solidifying the top five.

Class 4A-II

1. Columbus (5-0) – 47-14 win over Prairie View

2. Scott City (5-0) – 42-11 win over Ulysses

3. Pratt (5-0) – 35-28 win over Hoisington

4. Nickerson (4-1) – 27-7 win over Larned

5. Concordia (3-2) – 35-18 win over Abilene

Quick hits: No changes this week. Concordia has picked up three consecutive wins.

Class 3A

1. Silver Lake (5-0) – 14-0 win over Rossville

2. Nemaha Central (5-0) – 13-0 win over Centralia

3. Phillipsburg (5-0) – 69-13 win over Ellis

4. Conway Springs (5-0) – 62-35 win over Wichita Trinity

5. Sabetha (5-0) – 28-21 win over Perry-Lecompton

Quick hits: No real upsets across the state last week. Nemaha Central gets another test in Perry-Lecompton this week.

Class 2-1A

1. Smith Center (4-1) – 62-6 win over Oakley

2. Lyndon (5-0) – 47-6 win over Council Grove

3. Jefferson County North (5-0) – 48-7 win over Horton

4. Ell-Saline (5-0) – 14-6 win over Hutchinson Trinity

5. Valley Heights (5-0) – 50-20 win over Wabaunsee

Quick hits: Gigantic victory for the Ell-Saline Cardinals in week five. The Redmen continue to roll opponents. Week nine features Ell-Saline and Smith Center, which could be a matchup for the ages.

8-Man I

1. St. Francis (5-0) – 16-8 win over Hoxie

2. Burlingame (5-0) – 59-0 win over Onaga

3. Spearville (5-0) – 48-2 win over South Gray

4. Osborne (4-1) – 58-40 win over Solomon

5. Hoxie (4-1) – 16-8 loss to St. Francis

Quick hits: Hoxie could have dropped out of the top five if the game was a blow out, but the Indians showed they can compete with the best in 8-Man I.

8-Man II

1. Hanover (5-0) – 48-0 win over Wetmore

2. Pike Valley (5-0) – 56-0 win over Southern Cloud

3. Hutchinson Central Christian (5-0) – 60-6 win over Norwich

4. Hodgeman County (4-1) – 60-14 win over Greeley County

5. Otis-Bison (4-1) – 70-24 win over Wallace County

Quick hits: Yawn. Go Kansas City Chiefs.