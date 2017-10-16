Pat’s Chats – Week Eight HS FB Rankings

I’m trying, y’all.

I graduated from the University of Kansas in the spring of 2013. I’m a fourth-generation Jayhawk. I bleed crimson and blue.

But man, it’s getting harder to remain positive.

The Kansas football team was blasted 45-0 in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State clearly made sure there wouldn’t be a hangover game. The Cyclones are 4-2, so maybe this result should be more about the ‘Clones.

Sadly, it isn’t.

Head football coach David Beaty didn’t want to release information on his starting quarterback because it gave his team an “advantage.” Quarterbacks Carter Stanley and Peyton Bender combined for 44 yards on 11 completions in an air raid offense.

Plenty of excitement surrounded the hiring of offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. The offense has made strides, but that same offense had just 106 yards of total offense on Saturday. KU was astonishingly 2-of-17 on third downs with two turnovers.

Punter Cole Moos racked up 495 yards on his 13 punts. MVP-worthy stats, but don’t forget about the 68-yard punt return for score by Iowa State, the snap over Moos’ head and the another one bobbled.

It’s difficult to sit and watch Jayhawk football without playing Yakety Sax in the background.

And yet, KU has announced a $350 million project to renovate various athletic buildings with a generous portion focusing on Memorial Stadium. While that’s great, it might not mean much with a program that isn’t moving forward.

Imagine Kansas football as a ship. There are holes at the bottom, forcing the boat to take on water. Instead of patching the holes, the crew alludes your attention to a bright and shiny flag, flapping in the ocean breeze.

The flag is beautiful, but I want the ship to stop sinking before I lose my life.

Anyways, let’s talk about something that makes me happy: high school football rankings. Time now for the rankings, sent to Tim McGonagle of Kansas Prep Football.

Super 10

1. Bishop Miege

2. Free State

3. Shawnee Mission East

5. Goddard

6. St. Thomas Aquinas

7. Derby

8. Wichita Northwest

9. Bishop Carroll

10. Manhattan

Class 6A

1. Free State (7-0) – 38-31 win over Olathe East

2. Shawnee Mission East (6-1) – 62-40 win over Lawrence

3. Derby (6-1) – 59-14 win over Salina South

4. Wichita Northwest (6-1) – 67-6 win over Wichita North

5. Manhattan (6-1) – 38-7 win over Emporia

Quick hits: Free State nearly fell for the first time last week, but the Firebirds overcame turnovers to get the victory. Class 6A is solidifying going into the final week of the regular season. The West bracket has six teams with 6-1 or better records. The East has just one in Shawnee Mission East. Woof.

Class 5A

1. Goddard (7-0) – 57-7 win over Valley Center

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1) – 61-27 win over Blue Valley Southwest

3. Bishop Carroll (6-1) – 35-14 win over Wichita Heights

4. Shawnee Heights (6-1) – 53-6 win over Highland Park

5. Kapaun (5-2) – 28-27 overtime win over St. James

Quick hits: The Kapaun Crusaders are peaking at the right time. After back-to-back tough losses to Wichita Northwest and Wichita Heights, Kapaun took down previously-ranked St. James. Kapaun squares of with Bishop Carroll this week leading into playoffs.

Class 4A-I

1. Bishop Miege (7-0) – 63-6 win over Eudora

2. De Soto (7-0) – 52-0 win over Spring Hill

3. Maize South (6-1) – 31-23 win over Augusta

4. McPherson (6-1) – 48-6 win over Hays

5. Andale (7-0) – 17-6 win over Buhler

Quick hits: The Andale Indians have flown under the radar all season. Andale beat previously-ranked Buhler, putting the Indians at 7-0 this season. While Andale is perfect, I’m still not sold. The path to a state championship still goes through Bishop Miege.

Class 4A-II

1. Scott City (7-0) – 42-14 win over Colby

2. Pratt (7-0) – 42-14 win over Hugoton

3. Columbus (6-1) – 41-0 win over Baxter Springs

4. Holcomb (6-1) – 36-0 win over Kingman

5. Smoky Valley (6-1) – 36-0 win over Rock Creek

Quick hits: No changes here. These top-five squads are getting stronger with each passing week.

Class 3A

1. Silver Lake (7-0) – 68-0 win over Oskaloosa

2. Nemaha Central (7-0) – 21-7 win over Sabetha

3. Phillipsburg (7-0) – 81-33 win over TMP-Marian

4. Conway Springs (7-0) – 26-6 win over Garden Plain

5. Galena (7-0) – 41-8 win over Cherryvale

Quick hits: The battle of Nemaha County was a thriller, with the Thunder coming out victorious over the Sabetha Bluejays. That allowed Galena to make an appearance in the rankings for the first time this year. Class 3A is going to be fun to watch once playoffs begin.

Class 2-1A

1. Smith Center (6-1) – 78-0 win over Sacred Heart

2. Lyndon (7-0) – 49-6 win over Northern Heights

3. Jefferson County North (7-0) – 54-8 win over Doniphan West

4. Ell-Saline (6-0) – 27-8 win over Republic County

5. Jackson Heights (7-0) – 44-40 win over Valley Heights

Quick hits: Jackson Heights boys basketball coach Chris Brown has been begging me to rank the Cobras throughout the weeks. Well, here you go. The Cobras are deserving after edging Valley Heights. It could be short-lived, though, as Heights battles 5-2 Centralia in two weeks.

8-Man I

1. Burlingame (7-0) – 70-0 win over Valley Falls

2. Spearville (7-0) – 64-16 win over Satanta

3. Osborne (6-1) – 36-30 win over Victoria

4. St. Francis (5-1) – BYE

5. Hoxie (6-1) – 66-30 win over Trego

Quick hits: No movement here. The Bearcats continue to steamroll teams.

8-Man II

1. Hanover (7-0) – 60-0 win over Frankfort

2. Pike Valley (7-0) – 50-16 win over Tescott

3. Hutchinson Central Christian (7-0) – 78-28 win over South Haven

4. Hodgeman County (6-1) – 27-6 win over Wallace County

5. Otis-Bison (6-1) – 54-6 win over Dighton

Quick hits: Yawn.