Pat’s Chats – HS FB Rankings, Playoff Predictions
Pat Strathman - October 30, 2017 8:12 am
The weekend was filled with rivalry showdowns.
The Kansas Jayhawks showed signs of life in Lawrence versus the Kansas State Wildcats. After his complaints of not getting enough carries, KSU gave tailback Alex Barnes 23 touches for 128 yards and two scores. KU quarterback Carter Stanley showed why he should be the starting signal caller (paging David Beaty), completing 23 of 48 passes for 418 yards.
It was a shootout for the 107th meeting between Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany. Both teams combined for 70 points in the first half, but it was KWU getting the win 56-28. Senior quarterback had a career-high six touchdowns in the newly-named series. From now on, it will be known as the First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown.
That leads us to tonight. Chiefs. Donkeys. Kansas City and Denver are trying to end two-game losing streaks. I can’t wait for Monday Night Football.
Last week, I did my best to predict winners for Classes 6A and 5A. I went 26-6. A little disappointing, but let’s see what I can do for the others!
Class 4A-I Playoff Predictions
First Round
De Soto over Tonganoxie
Fort Scott over Chanute
Bishop Miege over Basehor-Linwood
Paola over Labette County
Andover Central over Mulvane
Andale over Wamego
Maize South over Wellington
McPherson over Buhler
Sectional
De Soto over Fort Scott
Bishop Miege over Paola
Andale over Andover Central
Maize South over McPherson
Sub-State
Bishop Miege over De Soto
Andale over Maize South
State Championship
Bishop Miege over Andale
Quick hits: It’s a shame to see Maize South, Buhler and McPherson be grouped toward the bottom of the bracket, but that changes for 2018. Andale edged Andover Central in week nine, making a sectional rematch intriguing. Still, it’s all about Bishop Miege, a team that would compete for a 6A title.
Class 4A-II Playoff Predictions
First Round
Hayden over Prairie View
Columbus over Burlington
Holton over Baldwin
Frontenac over Girard
Nickerson over Clay Center
Scott City over Kingman
Smoky Valley over Collegiate
Holcomb over Colby
Sectional
Hayden over Columbus
Frontenac over Holton
Scott City over Nickerson
Holcomb over Smoky Valley
Sub-State
Hayden over Frontenac
Scott City over Holcomb
State Championship
Scott City over Hayden
Quick hits: Scott City and Holcomb in the Sub-State round could essentially be for the title. Hayden has been tested and the Wildcats, despite having four losses, are poised for another appearance in the state championship.
First Round
Nemaha Central over Pleasant Ridge
Silver Lake over Mission Valley
Wellsville over Humbolt
Galena over Neodesha
Sabetha over Maur Hill
Perry-Lecompton over St. Marys
Osage City over Jayhawk Linn
Cherryvale over Caney Valley
Cheney over Douglass
Marion over Halstead
Marysville over Norton
Lakin over Larned
Conway Springs over Wichita Independent
Hesston over Hutch Trinity
Phillipsburg over Riley County
Cimarron over Hoisington
Regional
Nemaha Central over Silver Lake
Galena over Wellsville
Sabetha over Perry-Lecompton
Osage City over Cherryvale
Cheney over Marion
Marysville over Lakin
Conway Springs over Hesston
Phillipsburg over Cimarron
Sectional
Nemaha Central over Galena
Sabetha over Osage City
Marysville over Cheney
Phillipsburg over Conway Springs
Sub-State
Nemaha Central over Sabetha
Phillipsburg over Marysville
State Championship
Nemaha Central over Phillipsburg
Quick hits: If Nemaha Central wins the title, it would be one of the more impressive postseason performances in Kansas history. By my calculations and predictions, the Thunder would face teams with a combined record of 49-6. That’s simply absurd. But, the Thunder have an impressive defense. Watch out for Conway Springs, a sleeper pick to win it all.
Class 2-1A Playoff Predictions
First Round
Jefferson County North over Jackson Heights
Olpe over Yates Center
Centralia over Doniphan West
Lyndon over St. Mary’s Colgan
Ell-Saline over Sedgwick
Plainville over Meade
Smith Center over Medicine Lodge
Elkhart over La Crosse
Sectional
Olpe over Jefferson County North
Lyndon over Centralia
Ell-Saline over Plainville
Smith Center over Elkhart
Sub-State
Lyndon over Olpe
Smith Center over Ell-Saline
State Championship
Smith Center over Lyndon
Quick hits: Much like Nemaha Central, Lyndon has a tough patch ahead. I’m riding with the Tigers because of Dex Swinehart, despite the five-overtime loss to Olpe last week. Even if Lyndon gets beat by a solid Colgan squad, all roads lead to Smith Center, a team ready for a state championship.
Class 8-Man Division One Playoff Predictions
First Round
West Elk over Udall
Burlingame over Victoria
St. Paul over Central
Osborne over Clifton-Clyde
Central Plains over Macksville
Spearville over St. Francis
South Central over Little River
Hoxie over Ness City
Sectional
Burlingame over West Elk
Osborne over St. Paul
Spearville over Central Plains
Hoxie over South Centerl
Sub-State
Burlingame over Osborne
Spearville over Hoxie
State Championship
Burlingame over Spearville
Quick hits: The top four teams are pretty obvious, in my opinion. Central Plains could play spoiler, but that final for at Sub-State would be filled with thrilling matchups. All four are capable of winning state titles.
Class 8-Man Division Two Playoff Predictions
First Round
Waverly over Caldwell
Hanover over Rock Hills
Hutch Central Christian over Pleasanton
Pike Valley over Axtell
Hodgeman County over Northern Valley
Kiowa-South Barber over Rolla
Otis-Bison over Sylvan-Lucas
Pretty Prairie over Ingalls
Sectional
Hanover over Waverly
Pike Valley over Hutch Central Christian
Hodgeman County over Kiowa-South Barber
Otis-Bison over Pretty Prairie
Sub-State
Hanover over Pike Valley
Otis-Bison over Hodgeman County
State Championship
Hanover over Otis-Bison
Quick hits: It’s disappointing that Hanover and Pike Valley have to meet in the semifinals. But, sign me up for a Hanover-Otis-Bison showdown for a state championship in Newton.
Class 4A-I – FINAL
1. Bishop Miege (9-0) – 62-14 win over Spring Hill
2. Andale (9-0) – 66-13 win over El Dorado
3. De Soto (8-1) – 44-0 win over Eudora
4. Maize South (8-1) – 23-13 win over Andover Central
5. McPherson (8-1) – 49-6 win over Abilene
Quick hits: No surprise that there’s no change in the rankings, but the playoff system is brutal. Buhler, Maize South and McPherson are toward the bottom of the bracket and all are capable of making deep runs.
Class 4A-II – FINAL
1. Scott City (9-0) – 28-12 win over Concordia
2. Holcomb (8-1) – 33-14 win over Hugoton
3. Smoky Valley (8-1) – 30-16 win over Clay Center
4. Hayden (5-4) – 35-28 win over Jeff West
5. Columbus (7-2) – 63-28 win over Parsons
Quick hits: Pratt losing to Kingman is still a stunner. That leaves the door wide open for a state championship. Hayden is getting in a groove, sweeping the district.
Class 3A – FINAL
1. Nemaha Central (9-0) – 56-0 win over Hiawatha
2. Silver Lake (9-0) – 53-0 win over Royal Valley
3. Phillipsburg (9-0) – 56-6 win over Russell
4. Conway Springs (9-0) – 53-19 win over Chaparrel
5. Galena (9-0) – 59-7 win over Riverton
Quick hits: Buckle up for an awesome playoff season.
Class 2-1A – FINAL
1. Smith Center (8-1) – 54-0 win over Ell-Saline
2. Jefferson County North (9-0) – 58-12 win over McLouth
3. Centralia (7-2) – 32-14 win over Jackson Heights
4. Lyndon (8-1) – 41-33 loss to Olpe
5. Ell-Saline (7-1) – 54-0 loss to Smith Center
Quick hits: Ell-Saline, Lyndon and Jackson Heights all lost. Should be an interesting postseason.
8-Man I – FINAL
1. Burlingame (9-0) – 68-0 win over Herington
2. Spearville (9-0) – 46-0 win over Kinsley
3. Osborne (8-1) – 54-0 win over Lincoln
4. St. Francis (7-1) – 58-0 win over Trego
5. Hoxie (8-1) – 50-0 win over Decatur County
8-Man II – FINAL
1. Hanover (9-0) – 54-8 win over Axtell
2. Pike Valley (9-0) – 56-6 win over Linn
3. Hutchinson Central Christian (9-0) – 74-28 win over Caldwell
4. Otis-Bison (8-1) – 58-26 win over Hodgeman County
5. Hodgeman County (7-2) – 58-26 loss to Otis-Bison