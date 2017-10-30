Pat’s Chats – HS FB Rankings, Playoff Predictions

The weekend was filled with rivalry showdowns.

The Kansas Jayhawks showed signs of life in Lawrence versus the Kansas State Wildcats. After his complaints of not getting enough carries, KSU gave tailback Alex Barnes 23 touches for 128 yards and two scores. KU quarterback Carter Stanley showed why he should be the starting signal caller (paging David Beaty), completing 23 of 48 passes for 418 yards.

It was a shootout for the 107th meeting between Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany. Both teams combined for 70 points in the first half, but it was KWU getting the win 56-28. Senior quarterback had a career-high six touchdowns in the newly-named series. From now on, it will be known as the First Bank Kansas Smoky Hill Showdown.

That leads us to tonight. Chiefs. Donkeys. Kansas City and Denver are trying to end two-game losing streaks. I can’t wait for Monday Night Football.

Last week, I did my best to predict winners for Classes 6A and 5A. I went 26-6. A little disappointing, but let’s see what I can do for the others!

Class 4A-I Playoff Predictions

First Round

De Soto over Tonganoxie

Fort Scott over Chanute

Bishop Miege over Basehor-Linwood

Paola over Labette County

Andover Central over Mulvane

Andale over Wamego

Maize South over Wellington

McPherson over Buhler

Sectional

De Soto over Fort Scott

Bishop Miege over Paola

Andale over Andover Central

Maize South over McPherson

Sub-State

Bishop Miege over De Soto

Andale over Maize South

State Championship

Bishop Miege over Andale

Quick hits: It’s a shame to see Maize South, Buhler and McPherson be grouped toward the bottom of the bracket, but that changes for 2018. Andale edged Andover Central in week nine, making a sectional rematch intriguing. Still, it’s all about Bishop Miege, a team that would compete for a 6A title.

Class 4A-II Playoff Predictions

First Round

Hayden over Prairie View

Columbus over Burlington

Holton over Baldwin

Frontenac over Girard

Nickerson over Clay Center

Scott City over Kingman

Smoky Valley over Collegiate

Holcomb over Colby

Sectional

Hayden over Columbus

Frontenac over Holton

Scott City over Nickerson

Holcomb over Smoky Valley

Sub-State

Hayden over Frontenac

Scott City over Holcomb

State Championship

Scott City over Hayden

Quick hits: Scott City and Holcomb in the Sub-State round could essentially be for the title. Hayden has been tested and the Wildcats, despite having four losses, are poised for another appearance in the state championship.

Class 3A Playoff Predictions

First Round

Nemaha Central over Pleasant Ridge

Silver Lake over Mission Valley

Wellsville over Humbolt

Galena over Neodesha

Sabetha over Maur Hill

Perry-Lecompton over St. Marys

Osage City over Jayhawk Linn

Cherryvale over Caney Valley

Cheney over Douglass

Marion over Halstead

Marysville over Norton

Lakin over Larned

Conway Springs over Wichita Independent

Hesston over Hutch Trinity

Phillipsburg over Riley County

Cimarron over Hoisington

Regional

Nemaha Central over Silver Lake

Galena over Wellsville

Sabetha over Perry-Lecompton

Osage City over Cherryvale

Cheney over Marion

Marysville over Lakin

Conway Springs over Hesston

Phillipsburg over Cimarron

Sectional

Nemaha Central over Galena

Sabetha over Osage City

Marysville over Cheney

Phillipsburg over Conway Springs

Sub-State

Nemaha Central over Sabetha

Phillipsburg over Marysville

State Championship

Nemaha Central over Phillipsburg

Quick hits: If Nemaha Central wins the title, it would be one of the more impressive postseason performances in Kansas history. By my calculations and predictions, the Thunder would face teams with a combined record of 49-6. That’s simply absurd. But, the Thunder have an impressive defense. Watch out for Conway Springs, a sleeper pick to win it all.

Class 2-1A Playoff Predictions

First Round

Jefferson County North over Jackson Heights

Olpe over Yates Center

Centralia over Doniphan West

Lyndon over St. Mary’s Colgan

Ell-Saline over Sedgwick

Plainville over Meade

Smith Center over Medicine Lodge

Elkhart over La Crosse

Sectional

Olpe over Jefferson County North

Lyndon over Centralia

Ell-Saline over Plainville

Smith Center over Elkhart

Sub-State

Lyndon over Olpe

Smith Center over Ell-Saline

State Championship

Smith Center over Lyndon

Quick hits: Much like Nemaha Central, Lyndon has a tough patch ahead. I’m riding with the Tigers because of Dex Swinehart, despite the five-overtime loss to Olpe last week. Even if Lyndon gets beat by a solid Colgan squad, all roads lead to Smith Center, a team ready for a state championship.

Class 8-Man Division One Playoff Predictions

First Round

West Elk over Udall

Burlingame over Victoria

St. Paul over Central

Osborne over Clifton-Clyde

Central Plains over Macksville

Spearville over St. Francis

South Central over Little River

Hoxie over Ness City

Sectional

Burlingame over West Elk

Osborne over St. Paul

Spearville over Central Plains

Hoxie over South Centerl

Sub-State

Burlingame over Osborne

Spearville over Hoxie

State Championship

Burlingame over Spearville

Quick hits: The top four teams are pretty obvious, in my opinion. Central Plains could play spoiler, but that final for at Sub-State would be filled with thrilling matchups. All four are capable of winning state titles.

Class 8-Man Division Two Playoff Predictions

First Round

Waverly over Caldwell

Hanover over Rock Hills

Hutch Central Christian over Pleasanton

Pike Valley over Axtell

Hodgeman County over Northern Valley

Kiowa-South Barber over Rolla

Otis-Bison over Sylvan-Lucas

Pretty Prairie over Ingalls

Sectional

Hanover over Waverly

Pike Valley over Hutch Central Christian

Hodgeman County over Kiowa-South Barber

Otis-Bison over Pretty Prairie

Sub-State

Hanover over Pike Valley

Otis-Bison over Hodgeman County

State Championship

Hanover over Otis-Bison

Quick hits: It’s disappointing that Hanover and Pike Valley have to meet in the semifinals. But, sign me up for a Hanover-Otis-Bison showdown for a state championship in Newton.

Class 4A-I – FINAL

1. Bishop Miege (9-0) – 62-14 win over Spring Hill

2. Andale (9-0) – 66-13 win over El Dorado

3. De Soto (8-1) – 44-0 win over Eudora

4. Maize South (8-1) – 23-13 win over Andover Central

5. McPherson (8-1) – 49-6 win over Abilene

Quick hits: No surprise that there’s no change in the rankings, but the playoff system is brutal. Buhler, Maize South and McPherson are toward the bottom of the bracket and all are capable of making deep runs.

Class 4A-II – FINAL

1. Scott City (9-0) – 28-12 win over Concordia

2. Holcomb (8-1) – 33-14 win over Hugoton

3. Smoky Valley (8-1) – 30-16 win over Clay Center

4. Hayden (5-4) – 35-28 win over Jeff West

5. Columbus (7-2) – 63-28 win over Parsons

Quick hits: Pratt losing to Kingman is still a stunner. That leaves the door wide open for a state championship. Hayden is getting in a groove, sweeping the district.

Class 3A – FINAL

1. Nemaha Central (9-0) – 56-0 win over Hiawatha

2. Silver Lake (9-0) – 53-0 win over Royal Valley

3. Phillipsburg (9-0) – 56-6 win over Russell

4. Conway Springs (9-0) – 53-19 win over Chaparrel

5. Galena (9-0) – 59-7 win over Riverton

Quick hits: Buckle up for an awesome playoff season.

Class 2-1A – FINAL

1. Smith Center (8-1) – 54-0 win over Ell-Saline

2. Jefferson County North (9-0) – 58-12 win over McLouth

3. Centralia (7-2) – 32-14 win over Jackson Heights

4. Lyndon (8-1) – 41-33 loss to Olpe

5. Ell-Saline (7-1) – 54-0 loss to Smith Center

Quick hits: Ell-Saline, Lyndon and Jackson Heights all lost. Should be an interesting postseason.

8-Man I – FINAL

1. Burlingame (9-0) – 68-0 win over Herington

2. Spearville (9-0) – 46-0 win over Kinsley

3. Osborne (8-1) – 54-0 win over Lincoln

4. St. Francis (7-1) – 58-0 win over Trego

5. Hoxie (8-1) – 50-0 win over Decatur County

8-Man II – FINAL

1. Hanover (9-0) – 54-8 win over Axtell

2. Pike Valley (9-0) – 56-6 win over Linn

3. Hutchinson Central Christian (9-0) – 74-28 win over Caldwell

4. Otis-Bison (8-1) – 58-26 win over Hodgeman County

5. Hodgeman County (7-2) – 58-26 loss to Otis-Bison