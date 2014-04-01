Police Patrol Vehicle Struck

A Salina Police patrol unit was towed from the scene of a two car crash on Tuesday morning.

Police cited 39-year-old Candilyn Riggle for running a stop sign after she struck an SPD 2015 Ford Explorer at the intersection of Santa Fe and North Street around 10:25am.

Officer Randy Constantino, who was a passenger in the patrol unit complained of neck pain following the accident but did not require medical treatment.

Officer Sabrina Voorhees, who was driving the patrol SUV, was not hurt.

Both vehicles were towed with severe damage.