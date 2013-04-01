Parole Absconder Caught After Chase

A state parole absconder was caught early Monday morning following a pursuit that began in Salina and ended with a crash in Clay County.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers responded to the Value Inn and Suites at 1640 W Crawford to a report that 20-year-old Lacy Rule was there. Rule was a wanted for state parole violations.

Rule fled the area in a 2001 Honda Odyssey Minivan driven by 36-year-old Joseph Majka. The pursuit, which reached speeds of 105 miles-per-hour, headed north on Interstate 135.

Ottawa County deputies took over the pursuit when it entered their county. It eventually ended when the van crashed in Clay County. Rule and Majka were both transported by EMS to the hospital where they treated, released, and arrested.

According to Kansas Department of Corrections records, Lacy Rule absconded on February 15th. She had been out on parole after serving time in state prison for drug crimes. She was booked into the Clay County Jail.

Joseph Majka was transported back to Salina and booked into the Saline County Jail. He could face numerous charges that include fleeing and eluding and drug charges. The drug charges stem from a baggie of methamphetamine that was tossed from the van during the chase.