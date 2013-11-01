Park Slide Damaged
KSAL Staff - February 16, 2017 10:43 am
Three Salina children have been referred to the juvenile court system after police officers were called to a small community park on Wednesday.
According to Captain Paul Forrester, the owner of a trailer park contacted police at 5pm after she witnessed 3 juveniles throwing bricks at the playground equipment at a park located at Winona and Beach Streets.
Police say the three kids used bricks to smash a hole in a plastic slide causing $700 in damage.