Park Slide Damaged

KSAL Staff - February 16, 2017 10:43 am

Three Salina children have been referred to the juvenile court system after police officers were called to a small community park on Wednesday.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, the owner of a trailer park contacted police at 5pm after she witnessed 3 juveniles throwing bricks at the playground equipment at a park located at Winona and Beach Streets.

Police say the three kids used bricks to smash a hole in a plastic slide causing $700 in damage.

