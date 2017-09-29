Panthers Ruin Abilene’s Homecoming

The Concordia Panthers won their third straight game on the season Friday night 35-18 at Abilene. The Cowboys turned over the football 5 times in the game which led to 21 Concordia points. Abilene Quarterback Trevor Casteel was picked off on the first play from scrimmage by Tyler Stupka, who returned the football to the Cowboy 26 yard line. Six plays later Quarterback Dylan Reed would score one a 1 yard run. Rope Doreman would add the two point conversion on a run to make it 8-0 with 9:05 to play in the opening quarter.

Abilene would pull to within 8-6 with 4:43 to play in the half on a James Mayden 11 yard run. Mayden carried the football every play on the 80 yard drive for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t add any more rushing yards the rest of the game. The Panthers answered with just 58 seconds left in the half on a Tryston Jochems 21 yard touchdown reception from Reed to give Concordia a 14-6 lead at halftime.

The second half belonged to the Panthers. Concordia started with the football but was forced into a three and out. The Panthers punted but the punt was mishandled by Dominik Campbell and the ball was recovered by Concordia’s Zach Strait at the Abilene 38 yard line. Seven plays later Rope Dorman would score on a 1 yard run with 7:13 to play in the third. The Panthers would add a 17 yard touchdown reception by Tyler Stupka from Reed and a two yard touchdown run and two point conversion by Billy Bechard to build a 35-6 lead with 1:28 left in the third. Abilene scored two fourth quarter touchdowns on pass plays from Casteel to Danny Espinoza on a 8 yard catch and Campbell on a 27 yard catch.

With the win the Panthers snapped a four game slide to the Cowboys in the series. Concordia 3-2, 3-1, is now in position with a home victory over Wamego next week to tie for the NCKL Championship. Marysville 4-1, 3-1 handed Clay Center 3-2, 2-1 their first league loss of the season. Abilene will host Clay Center next Friday. The Cowboys have won 4 straight and 11 of 12 since 2008 in the series with the Tigers.