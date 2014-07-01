ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 96 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 98 °F | Lo: 74 °F

Saturday

Hi: 93 °F 

Lo: 71 °F

Sunday

Hi: 91 °F 

Lo: 69 °F

Monday

Hi: 78 °F 

Lo: 58 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 72 °F 

Lo: 52 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 73 °F 

Lo: 53 °F

Hospice of Salina
Fe for a cure

Over 5k Cash Stolen From Home

KSAL Staff - September 22, 2017 10:49 am

A Salina man comes home to find his door damaged and a couple of men jumping over his fence.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, Efrain Torres got back in his truck and tried to chase down a couple of white males who ran out of his yard Thursday evening in the 700 block of Scott.

Upon returning home, Torres found a couple of bedrooms ransacked and over $5,000 in cash missing.

Police say sometime around 6:20pm the burglars damaged a couple of French doors to enter the home and steal the money.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

 

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

 