Over 5k Cash Stolen From Home

A Salina man comes home to find his door damaged and a couple of men jumping over his fence.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, Efrain Torres got back in his truck and tried to chase down a couple of white males who ran out of his yard Thursday evening in the 700 block of Scott.

Upon returning home, Torres found a couple of bedrooms ransacked and over $5,000 in cash missing.

Police say sometime around 6:20pm the burglars damaged a couple of French doors to enter the home and steal the money.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.