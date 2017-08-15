ksal.com

Ottawa County Death Investigated as Homicide

Associated Press - August 15, 2017 11:26 am

Law enforcement work the scene near Kansas Highwy 18 and 90th Road, in Ottawa County. (photo by Nate Willard)

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating the death of a rural Kansas man as a homicide.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 34-year-old Matthew Schoshke was found Saturday in a rural home near Tescott.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says the agency is looking for Schoshke’s silver 2006 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup, with Kansas tag 892 DZO. The front license plate reads “EATBEEF” and the truck has a chrome push guard on the front and a black plastic tool box in the back.

Authorities have not released any information on the circumstances of Schoshke’s death.

