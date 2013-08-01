Organizers Ready For “Match Madness”

Salina is preparing for another “Match Madness” event.

From 7a.m. to 7p.m. this Tuesday March 14th, the Greater Salina Community Foundation will host nonprofit representatives and donors at Blue Skye Brewery and Eats in downtown Salina. You can make a gift to one or more participating charities with endowment funds at GSCF, which will then be matched proportionally up to 50% in the form of an instant cash grant to the charity to use for current needs.

$75,000 in matching funds are available, plus $2,000 in bonus grants

Out-of-town donors are able to contribute online through the GSCF website from 12:01a.m. through midnight.

Match Madness is designed to give local nonprofits an easy way to share the value of endowed giving with their donors. Match Madness generates new gifts to charities’ endowed funds for long term support and also provides matching grants to help meet immediate needs.