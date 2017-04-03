Officer Hurt When Car Stolen

Authorities say a Kansas police officer was hurt when his patrol vehicle was stolen.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the theft happened Sunday morning in Allen County. The patrol says the Iola police officer was injured after letting go of the stolen vehicle and skidding down the road. The vehicle came to a stop when it hit a tree about three miles south of Iola.

The officer and the Oklahoma suspect were taken to a hospital. Authorities haven’t said what led up to the vehicle theft.